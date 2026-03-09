Why Nu Holdings Stock Sank 15.6% In February

Key Points

Nu Holdings released earnings in late February.

Its numbers look solid, but its expansion into the United States looks uncertain for investors.

Shares of the stock look cheap today for investors with a long-term time horizon.

10 stocks we like better than Nu Holdings ›

Shares of Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) sank 15.6% in February and continued to fall in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. After reporting earnings late in the month, investors were disappointed about the uncertainty with the banking giant's expansion strategy into the United States, as well as the continued macroeconomic uncertainty that has rattled markets. The stock is still up 43% in the past year.

Here's why Nu Holdings stock fell in February, and whether it is a buy for your portfolio right now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Betting on a new market

Nu Holdings operates Nu Bank, a digital banking giant that has taken the Brazilian, Mexican, and Colombian markets by storm. It now has 131 million customers as it looks poised to dominate Latin American consumer banking.

Q4 2025 results showed more of the same impressive growth figures. Customers grew 15% year-over-year, while revenue per active customer rose 45% on a constant-currency basis, leading to total revenue growth of 45% in the period (active customers are not the same as total customers).

In 2025, Nu Bank generated $16.3 billion in revenue and $2.87 billion in net income. It is still keeping the gas pedal down as it hopes to accelerate growth in its newer markets of Mexico and Colombia, which is eating into its true profit potential.

Long-term, the company plans to expand into the United States, replicating its digital banking model to serve Latin American customers living in the country. It recently sponsored Inter Miami, showing its dedication to the country's expansion. There is also room to expand to other Latin American markets such as Argentina, Chile, or Uruguay.

So why did the stock fall? Well, it likely had to do with uncertainty about expanding into the United States, where banking competition is much fiercer than in Mexico or Brazil. Investors were likely not pleased with this news, as macroeconomic factors could be hurting its core regions, such as cartel violence in Mexico. Combined with the broad market dip, it is no surprise that Nu Holdings stock has slumped.

Time to buy Nu Holdings stock?

After dipping, Nu Holdings' stock is now trading at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 25. This is expensive for a bank, but investors should remember that Nu Holdings is still heavily reinvesting to expand its presence and product portfolio in its core regions, giving it a huge runway to grow, especially when combined with the new geographies it plans to enter.

That could help net income grow at a rapid rate in the years to come, making Nu Holdings stock a buy on any dips.

Should you buy stock in Nu Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Nu Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nu Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 9, 2026.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.