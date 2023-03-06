Why Nu Holdings Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) jumped on Monday after the company announced a new addition to its board of directors. Normally such a move wouldn't warrant this kind of positive reaction from the market. But this may be a special case, and it's why Nu stock was up almost 6% as of 3 p.m. ET.

Today, Nu announced that David Marcus had been added to its board of directors. Marcus isn't necessarily a household name, but he does have experience at big companies including Meta Platforms and PayPal.

Marcus was PayPal's president from 2012 to 2014 -- a high-level position. Later, he was in charge of Meta Platforms' cryptocurrency project Novi. Some might point out that Meta later abandoned the project. However, that likely reflects more on the regulatory scrutiny Meta faced with it rather than any failure on Marcus' part, in my opinion.

It appears the market appreciates that Nu is adding a seasoned veteran of the financial technology (fintech) space to its leadership. And it's why the stock was up today.

Another reason Nu may be interested in Marcus' services is because of his experience in the cryptocurrency space. As noted, he previously worked for Meta on this. But he's currently the CEO of a company he founded that's building around the Lightning Network for Bitcoin. And this is relevant to Nu considering the company recently launched its own cryptocurrency called Nucoin in hopes of developing customer loyalty.

In the end, I'm not sold on Nucoin meaningfully helping Nu stock beat the market. Moreover, Marcus is just one board member among many, so it's important not to read too much positivity into today's announcement. That said, it's easy to imagine positive contributions from Marcus, so I understand the enthusiasm.

