Why NRG Energy Stock Got Socked on Thursday

Key Points The company aims to raise almost $5 billion through the issuance of several types of debt.

It will use a portion of the proceeds to pay for a recent acquisition.

10 stocks we like better than NRG Energy ›

The shares of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) were notable for their lack of juice on Thursday. The stock's price fell by 1.6%, as investors digested news of a fresh capital-raising effort that will add billions of dollars in debt to its balance sheet. The stock's decline was more precipitous than that of the S&P 500 index on the day, as the bellwether equity indicator slumped by 0.5%. The stock was up 3% on Friday around 2:20 p.m. ET.

Energetic capital raising

NRG said it was aiming to secure gross proceeds of $4.9 billion through the issuance of two types of debt.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The first is senior secured first-lien notes, which in turn are split into two flotations. The first is $625 million worth of notes that mature in 2030, and pay an interest rate of just over 4.7%. The second comprises similar securities at the same aggregate principal amount, but these come due in 2035 and pay out at more than 5.4%.

The second type is senior unsecured notes, which again fall into one of two buckets. The first is a $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount issue maturing in 2034, with a rate of nearly 5.8%. Its accompaniment is a $2.4 billion flotation of 6% notes that come due in 2036.

Time to pay for what it's buying

NRG said it aims to use the net proceeds of these issues to help pay for a recent acquisition. Specifically, this is the cash portion of a portfolio of natural-gas generation assets it agreed to purchase from privately held LS Power Equity Advisors. That deal was tagged at $12 billion in enterprise value.

The company said it will also devote some of the money raised to repay the $500 million principal amount of its 2% senior secured first-lien notes that mature this December.

The LS Power deal is a big swallow, hence the big debt offering. However, it gives NRG a clutch of complementary assets and, assuming it can integrate the new units effectively, a good shot at sustainable growth.

Should you invest $1,000 in NRG Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in NRG Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NRG Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,593!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,089,215!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.