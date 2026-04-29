Why NRG Energy (NRG) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

NRG Energy (NRG) ended the recent trading session at $149.01, demonstrating a -3.75% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.57%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

The stock of power company has risen by 5.93% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's gain of 2.18% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

The upcoming earnings release of NRG Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2026. In that report, analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $1.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.02%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.36 billion, indicating a 20.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.98 per share and revenue of $35.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.28% and +16.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.74% higher. As of now, NRG Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, NRG Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.24. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.32.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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