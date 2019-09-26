Why Now's The Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) have been under heavy selling pressure, falling more than 10% over the past couple of weeks, while plunging almost 30% in three months. With the stock now negative for the year, compared to the 19% rise in the S&P 500, now seems like an ideal time to buy.

Fearing increased streaming competition from the likes of Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS), investors have shunned Netflix on the belief that its growth has peaked. Indeed, CEO Reed Hastings acknowledged that competition will intensify in the streaming space once competing services from Apple and Disney launch in November. But content is still king, and few companies can match Netflix’s breadth of binge-worthy hits.

But before selling off Netflix stock, investors should factor in whether or not Disney or Apple captures a sizable share in a market Netflix currently dominate. According to eMarketer, Netflix has a penetration rate of roughly 87% of the U.S. streaming market. The closest competitor is Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video, followed by Hulu with an estimated 41% penetration rate.

The reason penetration rate is used is because households typically carry more than one subscriber service account. It's not uncommon for someone to carry Netflix, Hulu, Prime and other streaming services. While the highly anticipated Disney+ streaming service, due on Nov. 12, could be a threat to Netflix, it can also be just another account users add to their streaming devices. Same argument goes for Apple’s streaming service due to launch in November.

As for the competitive aspect, this all goes back to content. In that vein, Netflix, which in the latest quarter added 2.7 million global paid members, has no peer. Sure, that was below the 5 million the company forecasted, it adds to Netflix’s 158.8 million domestic viewers, which is up about 8% this year. Addictive content is the reason that figure keeps rising and what give Netflix that competitive edge. Netflix plans to spend $15 billion this year on content, which is $3 billion higher than it spent in 2018.

By comparison, both Amazon and Apple plan to spend about $6 billion, while Disney says it will spend $1 billion on Disney+ and about $2.5 billion on Hulu. Will these figures be enough to reach the scale of Netflix? It remains to be seen. But the question of peak subscriber growth continues to be a headwind for Netflix. Management is not panicking, however. The company forecasted to add 7 million new global subscribers in the third quarter when it reports earnings next month.

Assuming it does add 7 million net new subscribers, that figure would surpass the 6.1 million subscribers it logged in the year-ago quarter. So with the stock trading in bear market territory, down 31% from its 52-week high, Netflix looks like a solid buy ahead of next months earnings report.

