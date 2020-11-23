ETFs

Why Now Is The Right Time For TAA

By Rob Brown, PhD, CFA, Julex Capital Advisory Board Member

“While tactical strategies take years to fully play out, they seem to work best at certain points in time. In this webinar, Dr. Rob Brown points out the current market-defining events, connects these events to previous points in history, and explains why these events create the potential for change among favorable asset classes. Changing favorability among asset classes, along with bull market peaks, are both positive signals for tactical strategies.”

