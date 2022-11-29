Why Novocure Stock Is Jumping Today

What happened

Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) were jumping 7.6% higher as of 10:42 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The nice gain came after the company announced that Health Canada approved Optune for treating newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer.

So what

Canada represents a significant market opportunity for Novocure. Around 1,600 people in the country are diagnosed with GBM each year.

Optune uses electric fields called tumor treating fields (TTFields) to disrupt the division of tumor cells. In Novocure's pivotal EF-14 clinical study, patients treated with Optune, in combination with temozolomide chemotherapy, achieved an overall survival of 20.9 months, compared to 16 months for patients treated with temozolomide alone.

Novocure's therapy has already won regulatory approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Asia in treating GBM. Optune is also approved in the U.S. as a treatment for malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Now what

Winning Health Canada approval is an important cleared hurdle for Novocure. However, the company still must secure reimbursement in the country. Novocure Chief Commercial Officer Pritesh Shah said that efforts are underway to obtain public- and private-payer reimbursements as quickly as possible.

There's another important catalyst for the healthcare stock just around the corner. Novocure expects to announce the results from its pivotal late-stage clinical study evaluating its TTFields therapy in treating non-small cell lung cancer in early 2023.

The company also has other key milestones on the way. Results from a late-stage study of TTFields in treating recurrent ovarian cancer should be reported next year. Novocure expects to announce data from late-stage studies targeting brain metastases and ovarian cancer in 2024.

10 stocks we like better than Novocure

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novocure wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Novocure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.