Why Novo Nordisk Stock Sank 5.6% Today

Key Points

Novo Nordisk's Phase II trial found that semaglutide did not slow Alzheimer's progression.

The setback comes as competition heats up in the obesity and diabetes drug market.

10 stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk ›

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) fell on Monday, finishing down 5.6%. The drop comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.5% and 2.6%, respectively.

The Danish drugmaker's stock slumped after the company announced that a Phase II trial had failed to show positive results.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Novo's trial fails

Novo had been testing whether semaglutide, the key ingredient in its blockbuster diabetes and weight loss drugs, could be used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

The results did show some positive signs across certain biomarkers related to Alzheimer's, but that didn't translate into actually slowing the progression of Alzheimer's down -- the only result that mattered.

Despite Novo Nordisk's own caution regarding the trial -- the company has said the trial had a low likelihood of success -- the results still hit Novo stock hard, arriving at a time when the company faces increasing competition in the obesity and weight loss market.

Novo Nordisk still has upside

While the company faces significant hurdles in trying to regain its footing, I think Novo is a solid pick. Growth could be bumpy in the near term, but long term, I think there is real value.

Should you invest $1,000 in Novo Nordisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Novo Nordisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novo Nordisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $562,536!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,096,510!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.