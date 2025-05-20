Why Novo Nordisk Stock Popped on Tuesday

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) stock jumped 3% through 10:55 a.m. Tuesday on some potentially positive news in the GLP-1 weight loss market.

As Reuters reports today, an online weight loss company called Noom has begun selling smaller doses of compounded versions of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy GLP-1 drug. This development comes as the compounding pharmacy industry seeks a way to coexist with the big pharmaceutical companies that invented -- and patented -- GLP-1 drugs in the first place.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Noom news

A compounding pharmacy is one that creates compounds, formulations specialized for those who take them. The Reuters story is a bit ambiguous on the details, saying that Noom will sell "its version of compounded semaglutide" in a 0.125-milligram dose that's "personalized for patients" and only half the usual 0.25-mg dose for patients buying Wegovy from Novo Nordisk. Reuters also says that Noom "will continue selling branded Novo Nordisk drugs."

It's not clear, but the gist of the story seems to be that Noom will be buying and repackaging Wegovy from Novo, rather than preparing and selling a generic semaglutide concoction of its own. Assuming this is indeed what's happening, Noom's approach might boost Novo Nordisk sales of Wegovy as Noom becomes a reseller of Novo's drug.

Is this good or bad news for Novo Nordisk stock?

This would appear to offer a way for Noom (and other compounders) to remain in business despite tightened FDA regulations on compounders, now that Wegovy production is sufficient to meet demand. It might also mollify Novo such that it doesn't pursue legal remedies against compounders who "evade federal compounding laws by selling knockoff semaglutide drugs with manipulated, unnecessary, and pretextual changes to doses and ingredients," as Novo puts it.

And if this ends up reaccelerating sales growth for Novo, it could be good news for the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Novo Nordisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Novo Nordisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novo Nordisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,582!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,879!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.