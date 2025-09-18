Why Novo Nordisk Stock Popped Again Today

Key Points Novo Nordisk's Wegovy will soon come in a pill form that's as effective as with a needle.

A new study shows Wegovy taken once a day as a pill helps some patients lose 20% of their body weight.

Pills rather than needles are another big plus that may help grow Novo Nordisk sales.

10 stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk ›

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) -- the original Ozempic stock -- jumped higher again Thursday after announcing results from a weight loss study that had patients taking its Wegovy GLP-1 weight loss drug orally instead of via injection.

Novo Nordisk stock is up 6.5% through 12:25 p.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Weight loss in pill form

When injected, Wegovy doses generally run 1.7 mg or 2.4 mg in strength. In the oral study, Novo Nordisk administered once-a-day doses of Wegovy in pill form over 64 weeks -- at 25 mg.

And no, I didn't misplace a decimal there. When ingested instead of injected, much higher doses of semaglutide are required to get the same effect as in an injection, because so much of the ingested medicine is metabolized when passing through the liver before it can "do its job," so to speak.

Be that as it may, the higher dosages do clearly do their job. Indeed, 25 mg doses were found to help patients lose an average of 16.6% of their body weight over the course of the Novo Nordisk study. One patient in three managed to lose much more -- 20% of body weight.

Commenting on the results, Novo Nordisk chief scientific officer Martin Holst Lange pointed out that the weight loss numbers were comparable to what's achievable through injection -- no needles required.

Is Novo Nordisk stock a buy?

That's almost certain to make Wegovy more attractive to more potential consumers, boosting sales and profits for Novo Nordisk -- and it will need to. Priced at nearly 15x earnings now, paying less than a 3% dividend, and pegged for only an 8% growth rate over the next five years, Novo Nordisk stock is no longer the obvious bargain it once was.

More customer demand and a faster growth rate are exactly what Novo Nordisk needs to make this stock a buy again.

Should you invest $1,000 in Novo Nordisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Novo Nordisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novo Nordisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $662,520!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,043,346!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.