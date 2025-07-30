Why Novo Nordisk Stock Plummeted Today

Key Points Novo Nordisk cut its full-year guidance after sales pressure from U.S. compounders.

Analysts downgraded the stock following the earnings release, believing the threat is significant.

The stock now trades at one of its lowest price-to-earnings ratios in years.

10 stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk ›

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) fell on Wednesday, down 7.2% as of market close. The drop comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell modestly.

The pharmaceutical giant's stock continues to fall after a disappointing earnings release yesterday that included a guidance cut. The news led to downgrades from at least two prominent analysts.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Novo sees sales weaken

Novo's two GLP-1 drugs, Wegovy and Ozempic, have been blockbusters for the company. The success of its weight loss drugs propelled Novo to become the most valuable company in Europe before competition from "compounders" -- companies that market their own tailor-made versions using its active ingredients -- impacted sales, and its stock declined.

The pressure continues, leading Novo to adjust full-year sales targets downward from a range of 13% to 21% to 8% to 14%. It also cut its operating profit targets from between 16% and 24% to between 10% and 16%.

Analysts were not impressed

Novo's leadership, including its new CEO, struck an optimistic tone, believing that compounders don't present a significant threat. Wall Street analysts seemed to disagree, leading Barclays analysts to downgrade the stock to "equal-weight" from "overweight" and Bank of America analysts to downgrade the stock to "neutral" from "buy."

While I do agree that Novo's issues are more significant than leadership indicates, I also think Wall Street may be too cautious here for long-term investors. The company's stock is trading at one of its lowest price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) in nearly 30 years and hasn't traded this low since before 2020. This seems like an opportunity to me.

Should you invest $1,000 in Novo Nordisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Novo Nordisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novo Nordisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $630,291!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,075,791!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.