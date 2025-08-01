Why Novo Nordisk Stock Imploded This Week

Key Points Novo Nordisk shares dropped after slashing full-year sales guidance, primarily due to weakening sales of its blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy.

Competition from "compounders" marketing tailored versions of GLP-1 treatments is putting pressure on drug sales.

Despite short-term challenges, Novo stock trades at one of its lowest P/E ratios in the last 30 years.

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) are falling this week, down 33% as of 3:27 p.m. ET on Friday. The drop comes as the S&P 500 lost 2.4%, and the Nasdaq-100 lost 2.2%. The Danish pharmaceutical giant's stock was hit after it released disappointing earnings showing that sales of its blockbuster GLP-1 drugs remain weaker than hoped.

Novo Nordisk disappoints

Novo Nordisk was forced to cut guidance for its top-line sales, driven primarily by lagging sales of its GLP-1 drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy. The company says it now expects full-year sales growth of 8% to 14%, down significantly from its earlier range of 13% to 21%. Its guidance for operating profit was cut as well, from between 16% and 24% to between 10% and 16%.

Wegovy and Ozempic have been absolute blockbusters for the company, propelling Novo to the most valuable company in Europe before competition from "compounders" -- companies that market their own tailor-made versions using its active ingredients -- impacted sales.

Is this a buying opportunity?

I think Novo does have significant issues it must overcome, but I think these fears are overblown. For long-term investors, this seems like a great time to buy in. The company's stock is trading at one of its lowest price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) in nearly 30 years and the lowest in at least five years. This seems like an opportunity to me.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

