Why Novo Nordisk (NVO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The latest trading session saw Novo Nordisk (NVO) ending at $116.47, denoting a -0.73% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.05% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 5.15% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Novo Nordisk in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.90, showcasing a 23.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.69 billion, indicating a 24.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.07 per share and a revenue of $42 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.7% and +24.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.01% decrease. Novo Nordisk currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.27. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.88.

Also, we should mention that NVO has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

