Why Novavax Was Tumbling by 12% This Week

What happened

The coronavirus might be surging in various parts of the world, but this hasn't made coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) a compelling buy lately. Data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence reveal that the company's shares were down by just under 12% week to date as of Thursday's stock market close.

So what

Novavax has been somewhat of a perennial laggard in what was once a compelling race to bring a coronavirus vaccine to market. As fellow COVID jab developers like Moderna and the partnership of Pfizer and Germany-based biotech BioNTech were winning authorizations for their products from major regulators, Novavax was still getting its act together with formal submissions.

These days, Novavax is still on the bubble for all-important Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization of its NVX-CoV2373 (AKA Nuvaxovid).

Although an FDA advisory committee is set to review the company's submission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on June 7, even if successful this will likely be seen as many days late and quite a few dollars short by investors -- the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech shots were both initially green-lighted in late 2020.

Now what

Compounding this, at the end of last week one of the "big four" banks initiated coverage on Novavax stock, and the recommendation wasn't exactly glowing. Bank of America Securities analyst Alec Stranahan slapped the shares with an underperform (read:sell) recommendation at a price target of $35.

The prognosticator feels that broad sector weakness plus "tempered expectations" with COVID and seasonal flu vaccines could drive the already weakened Novavax share price even lower.

10 stocks we like better than Novavax

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novavax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.