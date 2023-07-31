News & Insights

Markets
NVAX

Why Novavax Stock Zoomed 13% Higher on Monday

July 31, 2023 — 06:24 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

News of a fresh COVID-19 surge sent numerous stockholders into the shares of vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) on the first trading day of the week. As a result, Novavax's shares popped more than 13% higher in anticipation that the company's wares would be needed in a new fight against the disease. By contrast, the S&P 500 index only crept up 0.2% on the day.

So what

According to data from the U.S. government's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on the basis of several tracking metrics, COVID is on the rise nationally. In its most recently tracked weekly period (July 16 to 22), the CDC's data indicate a 12% rise in hospital admissions for the disease. Deaths were also up, although not by much, rising by a shade under 1%.

Novavax developed and sells Nuvaxovid, one of three vaccines currently greenlighted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help prevent COVID. It is currently under the regulator's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) designation.

As Nuvaxovid was the last of the coronavirus vaccines to be authorized by the FDA, it was always somewhat of a laggard. This occurred in July 2022, well after other jabs developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen (which has since lost its EUA) were given the nod.

Now what

While a renewed COVID offensive is a worrying and exhausting possibility, it is not a certainty. Several experts do not expect a sustained renewal of the disease, and some believe that most cases won't end up being severe. In case they're wrong, though, vaccine makers like Novavax will again be at the forefront of the war against the affliction.

10 stocks we like better than Novavax
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Novavax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX
PFE
JNJ
MRNA
BNTC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.