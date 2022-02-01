Why Novavax Stock Is Rising Today

What happened

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were rising 4.2% as of 11:27 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The gain came after the company announced on Monday that it had submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373.

So what

Novavax's filing for U.S. EUA isn't as meaningful as actually winning authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine. However, it's nonetheless an important milestone for Novavax -- especially considering the long road the company has taken to get to this point.

Novavax had hoped to submit for U.S. EUA for NVX-CoV2373 months ago. However, the company encountered manufacturing issues that caused multiple delays for its filing.

So far, Novavax has picked up approvals or authorizations for NVX-CoV2373 from several regulatory agencies across the world, notably including the European Commission. Its vaccine also secured Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization, a key prerequisite to distributing the vaccine to many low- and middle-income countries.

Now what

It's uncertain how long the FDA will take to review Novavax's EUA submission and make a decision. Novavax's prospects, though, appear to be pretty good, based on the regulatory successes that NVX-CoV2373 has achieved worldwide.

The company is obligated to supply 100 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 to the U.S. government when EUA is obtained. The U.S. could opt to ship most, if not all, of those doses to other countries.

The fortunes of the vaccine stock also depend in large part on the need for regular boosters. Novavax hopes to be in a good position to compete in the market with a combination COVID-flu vaccine. The company is currently evaluating a combo vaccine featuring NVX-CoV2373 and experimental flu vaccine NanoFlu in clinical studies.

10 stocks we like better than Novavax

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novavax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.