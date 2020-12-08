Why Novavax Stock Crushed It in November

What happened

Shares of the COVID-19 vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped by a healthy 73% during the month of November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. To put this sizable northward move into the proper context, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF gained a far more modest 10.9% over the course of November.

So what

Investors poured into this clinical-stage biotech stock for two interrelated reasons:

After reports of a dosing error broke last month, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) may now have to wait on results from another late-stage trial in order to gain U.S. approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Astra's clinical setback, in turn, could translate into hundreds of millions -- if not billions -- in additional vaccine sales for Novavax and its COVID-19 vaccine known as NVX-CoV2373. What's more, Novavax now has a clear line of sight at grabbing the third COVID-19 vaccine approval in the U.S in the wake of Astra's clinical misadventure. With trial results for NVX-CoV2373's ongoing U.K. trial slated for the first quarter of 2021, the company could thus have an Emergency Use Authorization for this high-value product before the middle of 2021.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

2021 promises to be a busy, and perhaps transformational, year for this mid-cap biotech company. Apart from its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax is also expected to file for approval for its flu vaccine candidate NanoFlu around the globe next year. What's important to understand is that NanoFlu could be the company's second multi-billion dollar a year product. Therefore, Novavax's stock might have a lot more room to run in 2021 and beyond.

10 stocks we like better than Novavax

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novavax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.