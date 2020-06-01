Why Novavax Shares Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were soaring 14.9% as of 3 p.m. EDT on Monday. The big jump came after B. Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani boosted his 12-month price target on the biotech stock to $61 per share from $53.

So what

Investors should take analysts' price targets with a grain of salt. However, it's good to understand what influences analysts' thinking.

Image source: Getty Images.

In this case, Mamtani believes that Novavax's recently announced acquisition of Praha Vaccines will enable the small biotech to go head to head with larger drugmakers who are also racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. He also views Novavax's experimental COVID-19 vaccine as one of the most promising candidates in development. Mamtani stated that Novavax's NVX‑CoV2373 has "the most extensive/differentiated preclinical data generated to date."

Novavax's acquisition of Czech-based Praha Vaccines for $167 million should enable the company to produce more than 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next year. The company is paying for this acquisition with the $388 million investment that Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is making to fund its COVID-19 vaccine program.

Now what

The main thing to watch for now with Novavax is its phase 1 study of NVX‑CoV2373. Novavax initiated this study last week and expects to report preliminary immunogenicity and safety results in July.

10 stocks we like better than Novavax

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novavax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.