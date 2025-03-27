Why Novavax (NVAX) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $7.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 0.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Novavax will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.43, indicating a 59.05% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $72.27 million, down 23.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $536.58 million, which would represent changes of +91.06% and -21.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Novavax. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 355.17% lower. Novavax is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.