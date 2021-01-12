Markets
NVAX

Why Novavax Fell by Over 4% Today

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stumbled on Monday, with the stock declining by 4.4%. The key reason for the coronavirus vaccine developer's decline seems to be a set of company stock sales reported for top insiders earlier in the day.

So what

Citing regulatory filings, Reuters reported that the biotech's CEO, Stanley Erck, and "three lieutenants" it did not name have sold around $46 million worth of Novavax stock since the beginning of 2020.

Stethoscope atop $100 bills and pennies.

Image source: Getty Images.

In 2020, Erck sold $8.7 million worth of stock. According to Reuters, this was over 20% of his vested stake in the company. That amount was also nearly four times the $2.2 million he unloaded in the preceding five years.

While Novavax is actively developing a coronavirus vaccine -- NVX-CoV2373 -- it is still in clinical testing. Several rival vaccines have already been authorized for use by major regulators.

Reuters quoted an unnamed spokeswoman for the biotech implying that these sales are not untoward. She said the company's leaders "continue to hold substantial personal and professional interest in Novavax's success as well as a financial one."

Now what

Corporate insiders sell stock all the time to bolster their liquidity. Also, even with recent pullbacks, Novavax's shares have risen by nearly 2,900% over the past year, so they are far pricier than they used to be. Still, it's not really a good look for the company when its vaccine candidate hasn't yet made it to market.

10 stocks we like better than Novavax
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novavax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular