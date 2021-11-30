Why Novavax and Pfizer Are Trouncing the Market Today

What happened

On yet more worrying news about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the fortunes of coronavirus stocks were mixed on Tuesday. Some of the ones doing particularly well in midafternoon trading were Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), up nearly 7%, and bellwether Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) with a 2.4% gain.

In contrast the co-developer of Pfizer's jab, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was down by almost 3%.

So what

It's interesting that the fortunes of partners Pfizer and BioNTech, which together developed the Comirnaty vaccine, were diverging so sharply.

While it seems that omicron had spread further, and earlier, than at first believed, it's still unknown how much of a threat it poses. This uncertainty is reflected in the contrasting development of the two stocks' share prices Tuesday.

Image source: Getty Images.

Also, over the past few days investors had pushed BioNTech higher. Now they might be either profit-taking or selling out on concerns that (unlike the sprawling Pfizer) their company's fortunes remain firmly tied to Comirnaty. If omicron ends up being less of a threat than feared, demand for either the current or a modified version of the shot shouldn't rise.

As for Novavax, since its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine isn't yet approved for use in any major jurisdiction in this hemisphere, it remains an underdog coronavirus stock. Investors pessimistic about omicron could see NVX-CoV2373 as a new go-to jab, next to Comirnaty and Moderna's mRNA-1273.

Novavax has filed for Emergency Use Authorization in a number of countries throughout the world, and those authorizations could be sped up by healthcare regulators if omicron becomes a serious threat.

Now what

It very much bears repeating that there are still far more questions than answers about omicron. So investors in Pfizer, BioNTech, Novavax, and any other coronavirus stock should proceed cautiously and not make rash investment decisions. We should know more very soon about this new variant.

10 stocks we like better than Novavax

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novavax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.