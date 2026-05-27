Why Is Nov Inc. (NOV) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Nov Inc. (NOV). Shares have added about 4.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nov Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

NOV Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat, Decrease Y/Y

NOV reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents. The bottom line also decreased 21% from the year-ago quarter’s 19 cents.

The oil and gas equipment and services company’s total revenues of $2.05 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 million but fell 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.1 billion.

The lower-than-expected quarterly earnings of the company were primarily attributable to conflict in the Middle East, which disrupted logistics, delayed deliveries and increased operational costs.

In the first quarter, NOV repurchased approximately 3.5 million shares of common stock for a total of $67 million. The company also returned $33 million in dividends, resulting in a total of $100 million in capital to its shareholders during the quarter.

Segmental Performances

Energy Products and Services: The unit reported first-quarter revenues of $897 million, which missed our estimate of $918 million. Additionally, the figure decreased from the prior-year quarter’s reported number by 9.6% due to reduced global activity and increased geopolitical tensions. Adjusted EBITDA of $96 million missed our estimate of $109 million and decreased from $145 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Energy Equipment: Revenues in this segment increased 3.8% year over year to $1.2 billion, beating our estimation by 0.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $131 million decreased from the year-earlier quarter’s $165 million and missed our estimate of $145 million. A less favorable sales mix and higher costs from the Middle East disruptions contributed to the segment’s lower profitability.

In the first quarter of 2026, the segment registered $520 million in new orders. Shipments from the backlog amounted to $650 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 80.

As of March 31, 2026, the backlog for Energy Equipment capital orders was $4.2 billion, reflecting a $184 million decrease from the prior year.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 billion and long-term debt of $1.7 billion with a debt-to-capitalization of 21.2%. NOV had $1.5 billion available on its primary revolving credit facility during the same time.

The company generated a negative operating cash flow of $26 million and a negative free cash flow of $91 million in this quarter.

Significant & Strategic Advancements

NOV delivered strong operational and contract momentum, driven by advanced technologies and rising global demand. Its Downhole Broadband Solutions enabled record drilling footage of more than 750,000 ft in 2025, reflecting increased adoption of real-time data to enhance drilling efficiency and decision-making. The company also secured a major equipment package for the Kingdom 4 jack-up rig in Saudi Arabia and achieved significant performance gains through its surface automation suite, reducing drilling time by 68% in an offshore deployment.

NOV expanded its footprint with key awards across gas processing, offshore wind and subsea infrastructure, including a gas dehydration system in the Middle East and cable-lay equipment for renewable projects. Its ESCHP technology showed improved run-life in Permian Basin wells, boosting production efficiency. The company also secured multiple contracts for composite piping, emergency disconnect systems and water injection solutions, reinforcing its leadership in corrosion-resistant and safety-enhancing technologies.

Additionally, NOV strengthened its digital capabilities through a multi-year contract to deploy advanced drilling data and monitoring systems across a global fleet, supporting improved operational efficiency and standardized data access.

Q2 & 2026 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2026, NOV expects year-over-year consolidated revenues to decline between 4% and 6%, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $185 million and $215 million.

NOV expects continued but moderating disruption from the Middle East conflict in the second quarter. The company assumes that the Strait will remain closed, keeping logistics complex and costly, though conditions have improved from peak disruption. The company indicated the financial impact in the second quarter will be slightly higher than the first quarter, but not materially worse, with shipment delays and cost pressures largely offset by some carryover deliveries from the first quarter.

Segment-wise, Energy Equipment revenue is expected to decline 2–4% year over year, with EBITDA of $135–$155 million, while Energy Products & Services revenue may fall 6–8% year over year, with EBITDA of $100–$120 million.

Visibility for the second half remains limited due to geopolitical uncertainty. However, NOV suggests that if conditions stabilize and the conflict eases, full-year 2026 performance could be broadly in line with 2025.

Operationally, margins are expected to improve in the second half of 2026, as cost-saving initiatives begin to outweigh tariff and inflation pressures. Free cash flow conversion is guided at 40–50% of EBITDA, with capex of $340–$370 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -29.58% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Nov Inc. has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Nov Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.