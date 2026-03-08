Why Norwegian Cruise Lines Surged in February, Only to Retreat Again in March

Key Points

Activist investor Elliott Management took a large stake in Norwegian and advocated for Board changes.

In early March, fourth quarter earnings and forward guidance underwhelmed, causing a pullback.

The weak guidance only reinforced Elliott's case to nominate more independent Board members, making Norwegian a potentially interesting turnaround situation.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH) rallied 12.9% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Norwegian got a boost last month after activist hedge fund Elliott Management disclosed a near-10% stake in the company and published a presentation outlining how it could improve its results.

Investors initially responded positively to the prospect of needed changes; however, the stock has since fallen back to levels even below where it began February, following last week's fourth-quarter earnings release and the outbreak of war in Iran.

On the positive side, this pullback may have given investors another opportunity to buy this value stock at lower levels, while also giving Elliott more leverage to advocate for changes.

Elliott's case spurs the stock

Norwegian has woefully underperformed relative to other large cruise company stocks for years, but Elliott's presentation claimed these are fixable problems, not structural problems. Specifically, Elliott pointed to years of executive mismanagement, exorbitant pay, related-party deals, and an insular board of directors as culprits.

Perhaps anticipating the activist campaign, Norwegian had already replaced its Chief Executive Officer just days before Elliott's presentation. The company named board member John Chidsey as CEO, replacing outgoing CEO Harry Sommer, who had held the position since 2023.

However, Chidsey might receive pressure from Elliott as well. After all, Chidsey served on Norwegian's board of directors from 2013 to 2022, and then again from 2025 onward. So, it's likely Elliott isn't enthusiastic about Chidsey's appointment, given that he was on the board during the time Norwegian's alleged mismanagement occurred.

Still, investors initially cheered Elliott's involvement back in February. But when the company reported earnings on Monday of last week, results and guidance underwhelmed the market, sending shares into retreat. Combined with the fallout from the conflict in Iran, shares finished this week even lower than where they started February.

Elliott still wants board seats

To no one's surprise, Elliott jumped on Q4 results to pressure its way into nominating new board members, releasing a statement shortly thereafter, stating:

Norwegian's disappointing outlook for 2026 falls meaningfully short of the Company's potential. Commentary on today'searnings callreinforced a troubling pattern of execution lapses and strategic missteps across the business that have been years in the making. These persistent shortcomings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive Board refreshment to restore accountability, strengthen oversight, and rebuild investor confidence. Elliott is committed to ensuring that Norwegian has the independent, experienced, and fully engaged Board required to return the Company to industry-leading performance.

Investors should monitor how this situation evolves. If Elliott succeeds in replacing some of the board (and maybe the CEO at some point), this could be a high-risk, high-upside turnaround situation worth buying.

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2026.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

