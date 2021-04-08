Why Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Slumped Today

What happened

Wednesday was a good day for cruise line stocks, with shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) all closing higher despite bellwether stock Carnival reporting a big $2 billion generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) loss for its fiscal first quarter 2021.

Today is a bit different, with all three of the major cruise line stocks moving lower, led by Norwegian Cruise, which dropped more than 6% in the morning and remains down 2.4% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Clearly, we're dealing with a good news/bad news situation here. On the good news front, Carnival CEO Arnold Donald noted that "booking volumes are accelerating" and reiterated his hope that the cruise industry will be able to "resume operations this summer." Furthermore, Bloomberg noted that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seems to be acceding to industry pressure to permit such a reopening and is now contemplating permitting cruising to resume "hopefully, by mid-summer with restricted revenue sailings."

On the bad news front, though, yesterday Royal Caribbean and Carnival -- and Disney (NYSE: DIS), too -- all joined Norwegian Cruise in suspending most of their scheduled U.S. cruises through June.

Now what

Translation: Cruising won't resume out of U.S. ports -- for anyone -- before July. But with the CDC now leaning toward potentially permitting "mid-summer" cruising, albeit at restricted levels, it does appear that 7/2021 -- July 7, 2021 -- might be the magic number for the industry.

And in furtherance of that goal, this morning we learned that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has just filed a lawsuit "against the Biden Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)," reports CruiseIndustryNews.com, demanding that cruising be permitted to resume.

If that proves successful, today's stock market losses among cruise lines such as Norwegian could quickly turn into stock market gains.

10 stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.