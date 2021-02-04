Why Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Fell 10% in January

What happened

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) shareholders underperformed a declining market last month. Shares fell 10% in January compared to a 1% drop in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

That slump added to significant short-term losses for the cruise ship giant, which shed more than half of its value in 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Like its peers, Norwegian remained under a near-complete global pause in sailings last month. On Jan. 19, the company extended its projected suspension through at least April due to continued COVID-19 outbreak concerns. Investor uncertainty was further bolstered by news of novel virus variants that may complicate vaccination efforts and force the cruise ship giant to continue relying on debt to finance its business.

Now what

Shareholders won't have a good read on the timing of Norwegian's coming growth rebound until a clear path emerges for the end of the pandemic. In the meantime, the stock will remain pressured by any developments, including further variant outbreaks and vaccine supply challenges, that seem to push that potential global recovery deeper into 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.