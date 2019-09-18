Why NorthWestern (NWE) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

NorthWestern in Focus

Headquartered in Sioux Falls, NorthWestern (NWE) is a Utilities stock that has seen a price change of 22.78% so far this year. The electric and gas utility is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.57 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.15%. This compares to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 2.92% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.88%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.30 is up 4.5% from last year. NorthWestern has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 6.32%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. NorthWestern's current payout ratio is 60%, meaning it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

NWE is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 is $3.42 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 0.88%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, NWE is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

