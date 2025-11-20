Why Is Northrop Grumman (NOC) Down 5.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Northrop Grumman (NOC). Shares have lost about 5.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Northrop Grumman due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Northrop Grumman Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss, '25 EPS View Raised



Northrop Grumman reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $7.67 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.49 by 18.2%. The bottom line also increased 9.6% from $7 registered in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $7.69 per share, which improved 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $7.02.



The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to strong segment operating performance.

NOC’s Total Sales

NOC’s total sales of $10.42 billion in the third quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.72 billion by 2.8%. However, the top line rose 4.3% from $10 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The rise can be attributed to higher sales from its Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems and Mission Systems segments.

Northrop Grumman’s Backlog Count

The company’s total backlog was $91.45 billion at the end of the third quarter compared with $89.74 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

NOC’s Segmental Details

Aeronautics Systems: This segment’s sales of $3.14 billion increased 6.1% year over year, driven by a $110 million increase from the ramp-up of the E-130J TACAMO program and a $105 million rise in the F-35 program due to higher materials volume.



The unit’s operating income totaled $305 million compared with the operating income of $309 million in the third quarter of 2024. Its operating profit margin declined 70 basis points (bps) to 9.7%.



Mission Systems: Sales in this segment jumped 9.6% to $3.09 billion. This was driven by increased sales from restricted advanced microelectronics programs, higher volumes in marine systems and the ramp-up of international ground-based radar programs.



The unit’s operating income rose 32.1% to $515 million. The operating margin expanded 290 bps to 16.7%.



Defense Systems: This segment’s sales jumped 14.4% year over year to $2.06 billion. The improvement was driven by higher volumes in armament programs, including military ammunition, increased volume from new awards in the Integrated Battle Command System portfolio, and

stronger sales of Sentinel.



The unit’s operating income improved 46.3% year over year to $234 million. The operating margin expanded 250 bps to 11.4%.



Space Systems: Sales in this segment declined 6% to $2.7 billion due to the winding down of work on the restricted space and Next Generation Interceptor programs, as well as lower volumes from Space Development Agency satellite programs.



The segment’s operating income decreased 13.6% year over year to $298 million. However, the operating margin declined 100 bps to 11%.

Northrop Grumman’s Operational Update

Total operating income during the quarter totaled $1.24 billion, reflecting a significant rise from $1.12 billion in the prior-year quarter. This increase was due to higher operating income at Mission Systems and Defense Systems.

NOC’s Financial Condition

Northrop Grumman’s cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2025 totaled $1.96 billion, down from $4.35 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt (net of the current portion) amounted to $15.16 billion compared with $14.69 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $0.86 billion during the first nine months of 2025 compared with the cash inflow of $1.81 billion in the year-ago period.

Northrop Grumman’s 2025 Guidance

NOC now expects its revenues in the range of $41.70-$41.90 billion, lower than the previous guidance in the band of $42.05-$42.25 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $42.17 billion, above the company’s newly guided range.



NOC now expects adjusted earnings in the band of $25.65-$26.05 per share, higher than its earlier guided band of $25.00-$25.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $25.38 per share, below the company’s newly guided range.



Northrop Grumman projects to generate adjusted free cash flow in the band of $3.05-$3.35 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -6.83% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Northrop Grumman has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Northrop Grumman has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.