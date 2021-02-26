Why Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Soared Friday

What happened

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT: NAK) soared 33% early today, before settling back to a gain of 20% as of 12:25 p.m. EST. The stock has experienced several sharp moves since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rejected the company's response in addressing environmental issues related to dredged materials and waste fluids from its Alaskan Pebble Mine project.

So what

Last night, the mining company announced that the Corps of Engineers accepted the Pebble Partnership's request for appeal (RFA). That's the first step in the potential salvation of the company's lone project, after it appeared to be virtually killed late last year with the corps' initial decision.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The RFA presented "some very compelling arguments" that the Army Corps' decision is "contrary to law," Northern Dynasty CEO Ron Thiessen said in a statement when submitting the appeal. The corps has now confirmed that the Pebble Partnership's RFA is "complete and meets the criteria for appeal."

The proposed mine, which is known to contain deposits of copper, gold, and other minerals, is in an environmentally sensitive location, as it drains into Bristol Bay, which houses a productive wild salmon fishery.

Investors will now have about 90 days to see if the Army Corps of Engineers changes its stance. Shares are up today on renewed hope, but the move from here might well be extreme, depending on which way the decision lands. Without any inside view to the appeal process, Northern Dynasty is a speculative investment right now.

10 stocks we like better than Northern Dynasty Minerals

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Northern Dynasty Minerals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.