Why Nordstrom Stock Was Plunging on Friday

What happened

A pronounced decline in quarterly sales sent Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) investors heading for the exits on the last trading day of the week. The storied retailer's stock price was down by almost 8% in late-session trading on Friday, contrasting sharply with the 0.8% gain of the S&P 500 index.

So what

Just after market hours on Thursday, Nordstrom published those quarterly figures. These showed that the company's revenue fell by nearly 8% year over year to $3.77 billion. Net income veered in the opposite direction, rising by 9% to $137 million. That profitability filtered down into a per-share figure of $0.84 according to both GAAP and non-GAAP (adjusted) standards.

Collectively, analysts tracking the retail stock were modeling revenue of $3.65 billion and per-share earnings of $0.44.

Nordstrom management attributed the revenue drop to factors such as store closures in Canada and the timing of its anniversary sale. It said that "historical highs" in losses from theft also played a part.

Spinning the quarter's figures as "solid," CEO Erik Nordstrom was quoted by his company as saying that they "reflect the continued progress we made against our top priorities to improve Nordstrom Rack performance, increase inventory productivity and deliver efficiencies through supply chain optimization."

Nordstrom Rack is the company's chain of discount retail stores.

Now what

Investors were also likely disheartened by Nordstrom's full-year 2023 guidance, which anticipates continued revenue decline. The company believes its annual top line will fall by 4% to 6% from the 2022 level. At least the company should be profitable -- it's forecasting per-share, adjusted earnings of $1.80 to $2.20.

10 stocks we like better than Nordstrom

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nordstrom wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 21, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.