Why Nordstrom Stock Skyrocketed Today

What happened

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) soared 37.8% on Wednesday after the department store company reported encouraging results for its all-important holiday shopping season.

So what

Nordstrom's net sales climbed 23% year over year to $4.5 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 29. The retailer's revenue has almost completely recovered from its pandemic-related downturn.

Sales are also beginning to rebound at Nordstrom Rack. Due to industrywide supply-chain bottlenecks, the company's off-price department store business has struggled to obtain enough inventory. Nordstrom Rack's sales also surged 23% from the year-ago period.

"We advanced our strategic initiatives this quarter, with sequential sales improvement, strong digital growth, and a significant increase in profitability," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a recent press release.

As Nordstrom alluded to, the company's gross margin improved by 5 percentage points to 38%, thanks in part to lower promotional activity. That helped its operating income rise tenfold to $299 million. Its net earnings, in turn, increased sixfold to $200 million, or $1.23 per share.

That was significantly above Wall Street's estimates. Analysts had forecast earnings per share of only $1.02.

Now what

These strong results prompted Nordstrom to issue upbeat guidance for fiscal 2022, including:

Revenue growth of 5% to 7%.

Operating margin of 5.6% to 6%.

Earnings per share of $3.15 to $3.50, representing growth of approximately 200%.

Additionally, management believes Nordstrom will be able to return capital to shareholders beginning in the first quarter. That could come in the form of a resumption in its cash dividend payments, which the company suspended during the early stages of the pandemic.

10 stocks we like better than Nordstrom

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nordstrom wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.