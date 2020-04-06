Why Nordstrom Stock Is Surging Today

What happened

Shares of upscale retailer Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) are rising today, up 14.7% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT, amid a broad-based market rally as investors grow more optimistic about efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

So what

Like many other brick-and-mortar retail stocks, Nordstrom's shares have been clobbered since the company closed its physical stores on March 17. Moves made since to halt the company's share-buyback program, draw down its lines of credit, and suspend its dividend haven't helped.

Image source: Nordstrom.

But we're now at the point where investors who are feeling a little more optimistic have started to look for bargains, and Nordstrom might be a good one at current prices. Nordstrom remains a well-managed business, with good liquidity and a notable advantage over some brick-and-mortar rivals: The company made about a third of its sales online last quarter -- and as CEO Erik Nordstrom clarified last week, many of those sales can be fulfilled from stores' inventories, easing concerns about its fulfillment centers.

Of note: Online home-goods retailer Wayfair said on Monday morning that its year-over-year revenue growth jumped in March and has continued surging into April, suggesting that stuck-at-home consumers haven't stopped spending.

Now what

Nordstrom hasn't yet issued an update on its business since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in North America. I expect it will, at some point, given that its next earnings report won't happen until late May or early June. If and when it does, investors should look closely to see what Nordstrom has to say about the performance of its online businesses and its ability to fulfill orders under the current circumstances.

10 stocks we like better than Nordstrom

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nordstrom wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Wayfair. The Motley Fool recommends Nordstrom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.