Why Is Nordson (NDSN) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Nordson (NDSN). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nordson due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Nordson's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Nordson’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended July 31, 2025) adjusted earnings of $2.73 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63. The bottom line increased 13% year over year.

Quarterly Results

Nordson’s revenues were $742 million, up 12% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s number, driven by strength in the Advanced Technology Solutions segment and contributions from acquired assets. Revenues beat the consensus estimate of $717 million.



Organic sales rose 2% year over year, driven by strong demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Acquisitions had a positive impact of 8% while foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 2%.



On a regional basis, revenues from the Asia Pacific region were $240.3 million, up 23.1% year over year. Revenues generated from Europe increased 4% to $186.6 million, while the metric in the Americas increased 9.6% to $314.6 million.



Nordson reports revenues under three segments. The segments are Industrial Precision Solutions, Medical and Fluid Solutions and Advanced Technology Solutions. A brief snapshot of the segmental sales is provided below:



Revenues from Industrial Precision Solutions amounted to $350.8 million, up 0.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The segment contributed 47.3% to its top line in the quarter.



Organic sales decreased 2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level, while foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 2.5%.



Revenues from Medical and Fluid Solutions amounted to $219.5 million, up 31.6% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The segment contributed 29.6% to its top line.



Organic sales decreased 0.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. Acquisitions boosted sales by 31% while foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 1%.



Advanced Technology Solutions’ sales were $171.3 million, up 17.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. The metric represented 23.1% of Nordson’s revenues in the period.



Organic sales increased 14.6% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 2.8%.

Nordson’s Margin Profile

Nordson’s cost of sales increased 14.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level to $335 million. Gross profit was $406.5 million, up 10.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The gross margin decreased 100 basis points (bps) to 54.8%.



Selling and administrative expenses increased 2.3% year over year to $206.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $238.5 million (up 14.6% year over year), the margin being 32.2%. Operating income was $187.8 million, up 12.4% year over year. Operating margin of 25.3% was flat from the year-ago period.



Net interest expenses totaled $26 million, reflecting a 44.6% increase from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.

Nordson’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At the time of exiting the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Nordson’s cash and cash equivalents were $147.8 million compared with $116 million recorded at the end of fiscal 2024. Long-term debt was $1.79 billion compared with $2.10 billion recorded at the end of fiscal 2024.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2025, it generated net cash of $516.3 million from operating activities, up 12.3% from the last fiscal year period’s tally. Capital invested in purchasing property, plant and equipment totaled $49 million, down 11.9% from the year-ago fiscal period.

Dividends/Share Buyback

In the first nine months of fiscal 2025, Nordson paid out dividends of $133 million, up 13.9% from $116.8 million in the previous fiscal year period.



Treasury purchase shares amounted to $218.2 million, up from $34.1 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook

For fiscal 2025 (ending October 2025), it projects sales to be in the range of $2.75- $2.87 billion, with adjusted earnings of $9.70-$10.50 per share.

