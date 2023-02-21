Why Nordson Corporation Stock Dropped 12.8% Today

What happened

Shares of manufacturing company Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) fell as much as 12.8% in trading on Tuesday after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results and guidance. At 12:30 p.m. ET, shares are hitting their lows for the day.

So what

First-quarter sales were $610 million, up 1% on an organic basis from a year ago, and net income was down 13.4% to $104.3 million, or $1.81 per share. On an adjusted basis, which pulls out one-time items, earnings were $1.95 per share, two cents below estimates.

What was concerning for investors is that management said in the earnings release that "order entry in recent weeks has decreased" and that some customers are pushing out delivery dates into the second half of the year. As a result, full-year revenue growth is expected to be 0% to 3%, and adjusted earnings guidance is $8.75 to $9.50 per share. The previous guidance was for 1% to 7% revenue growth and earnings of $8.75 to $10.10 per share.

Now what

The market is clearly reacting to management reducing guidance and saying that orders are slowing. This could be part of the economic slowdown fear that has been looming over the market for months.

Given slow growth, I don't see the company's price-to-earnings multiple of 24 times the midpoint of fiscal 2023 guidance as attractive. So I'm not buying the dip today, and investors may want to wait to see whether growth picks up in the second half of the year.

10 stocks we like better than Nordson

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nordson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.