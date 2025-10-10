Why This No. 1 Trick Will Help You Save Money Every Weekend

The weekend can feel like a reward for surviving the week. It’s often a time to eat out, grab drinks, see a movie or hit up a concert. But those quick outings can add up fast. Between transportation, food, drinks, tips and tickets, it’s not unusual for a casual Friday or Saturday night to cost upwards of $100 or more per person.

Explore Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Trending Now: 25 Creative Ways To Save Money

While inflation has cooled slightly, the cost of entertainment, dining out and travel is still climbing. The latest data shows that the average American spends more on leisure activities than ever before and weekends are a major culprit. So how do you enjoy your downtime without blowing your budget? There’s one surprisingly simple trick: pick one weekend day to stay in. Below are some ideas to help achieve this goal.

Here are other clever ways to save money.

The Real Cost of a Night Out

According to a study by BetMGM, the average cost of a Friday night out in the U.S. is now $81.48 per person. That figure accounts for dinner, drinks, transportation and other typical entertainment expenses. In bigger cities like New York or Chicago, that number can easily climb to over $150 once you add in surge pricing for ride-shares or cover charges at bars and clubs.

Staying in, by contrast, is dramatically cheaper. Even if you splurge on takeout or ingredients for a home-cooked meal, you’ll likely spend closer to $20 to $30 total. Drinks from your fridge cost a fraction of what you’d pay at a bar and entertainment can be as simple as streaming a movie or playing a game. It’s often “free” if you already subscribe to Netflix or have board games on hand.

Read This: 8 Frugal Habits You Should Never Quit, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

When you compare the two, it’s easy to see the difference. A night out might run you between $75 and $160, while a night in can be as little as $15 to $45. If you swapped just one night out per weekend for a cozy night at home, you could easily save $3,000 or more over the course of a year. That’s money that could go toward a vacation, paying down debt or padding your emergency fund.

Stay in and Chill: Ideas for a Budget-Friendly Night at Home

A night in doesn’t have to feel boring or restrictive. In fact, it’s the perfect opportunity to create experiences that are just as fun, if not more meaningful, than a night out. With a little planning, you can turn staying home into something you genuinely look forward to. Here are a few ways to make your “stay-in” night memorable while saving money in the process.

DIY Pizza Night

Ordering delivery can easily cost $30 or more for a family, but making your own pizza at home is cheaper and way more fun. You can buy pre-made dough or even use something simple like naan bread or tortillas as a base. Then, lay out toppings like cheese, pepperoni, veggies and sauces and let everyone build their own custom pizza.

Kids love getting involved in the process and adults can experiment with unique combinations like barbecue chicken, spinach and feta or even a breakfast-style pizza. The best part is that it doubles as both dinner and entertainment. You’ll spend less than half of what you would on delivery and you’ll create a hands-on memory that everyone enjoys.

Themed Movie Marathon

Streaming a movie at home is a fraction of the cost of going to the theater. There’s no $15 tickets, overpriced popcorn or gas money to get there. To make it feel special, plan a themed movie marathon. You could relive the magic of Disney classics, go all-in with Marvel superhero films or keep it light with 90s rom-coms.

Enhance the theme with matching snacks or drinks. For example, whip up butterbeer for a Harry Potter marathon or serve nachos for a Western movie night. Add cozy blankets, dim the lights and you’ve created your very own theater experience at home for a tiny fraction of the price.

Game Night

Game nights have a way of bringing people together in a way that movies or TV can’t. Whether you prefer classic board games like Monopoly or Scrabble, fast-paced card games or modern strategy games, there’s something for everyone.

If you don’t already own many games, plenty of free or inexpensive digital games can be played on your phone or computer with friends and family. You could even make it a competition by keeping score across several games and offering a fun prize for the winner. Maybe the champion picks the next stay-in activity or gets bragging rights until the next game night.

Mocktails and Music

Bars and clubs are fun, but they can be noisy, crowded and expensive. For a calmer but equally enjoyable alternative, turn your living room into a mini lounge. Mix up a batch of creative mocktails or cocktails using what you already have at home. Sparkling water, juices, herbs and fruit can go a long way.

Then, curate a playlist to set the mood, whether you’re into smooth jazz, upbeat dance tracks or acoustic coffeehouse vibes. Invite a friend or two over or keep it simple with just your household. The cost of drinks at home is pennies compared to the $10 to $15 you’d spend per glass at a bar, but the atmosphere can be just as fun, especially when you control the playlist.

Stick To It To See Results

Choosing to stay in one night each weekend isn’t about depriving yourself. It’s about being intentional. You still get to rest, recharge and enjoy yourself, but without the big price tag.

Over time, this one habit can help you reclaim your budget, build better financial discipline and still have plenty of fun along the way.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why This No. 1 Trick Will Help You Save Money Every Weekend

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.