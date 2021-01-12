Why Niu Technologies Stock Jumped 11% Today

What happened

Shares of Chinese electric-scooter maker Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) had a great year in 2020, rising more than 200%. Those gains continued on Tuesday, with shares 11% above Monday's closing price, as of 2 p.m. EST.

So what

Last week, Niu provided a business update and reported fourth-quarter sales of its smart scooters grew 41% compared to the prior-year period. While the Chinese market still dominates its sales volume, the company reported that international sales almost tripled in the fourth quarter.

Niu NQi series e-scooter. Image source: Niu Technologies.

Now what

Niu offers smart, battery-electric scooters, motorcycles, and bicycles for urban use. Its mopeds reach a top speed of about 44 mph, with a range up to 87 miles on some models.

Total sales volume for 2020 grew by 43% over 2019 levels. The company said it has more than 20% market share in China in the fourth quarter from its latest models. Sales growth slowed during the pandemic crisis, but by the third quarter, revenue growth approached pre-pandemic levels of 40%.

Investors interested in the space should follow the company's final fourth-quarter earnings release, and pay attention to both domestic and international volume growth. The company is now valued at about a $3 billion market capitalization, and sports a high-single-digit price-to-sales ratio. That is not particularly expensive if revenue continues to grow at 40% or more.

The company hasn't yet announced the timing for its fourth-quarter and full-year financial release, but investors should be able to look for it in mid-March based on last year's announcement.

10 stocks we like better than NIU Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIU Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.