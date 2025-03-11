Why Nio Stock Surged Higher Today

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) shot higher by as much as 11.4% this morning. The move pushed Nio's American depositary shares to their highest level of the year.

After paring some of that early jump, Nio shares were still higher by 10.4% as of 11:30 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Critical earnings report coming

Today, Nio let investors know that it will be reporting its critical fourth-quarter and full-year financial data before the opening bell on Friday, March 21. Investors already know the company's EV delivery data. Last year was a big year for the company capped off by record monthly EV deliveries of over 31,000 in December.

But investors really want to hear what the company says about its two new mass-market brands, Onvo and Firefly. Onvo sales have begun, and Firefly has started taking preorders. Nio calls Firefly "a small, smart, electric high-end car targeting urban lifestyle users." It is priced as low as about $20,500.

Additionally, the company has been steadily increasing its vehicle margin from 9.2% in the first quarter to 13.1% in the third quarter. That metric has been helped by higher sales volumes. Nio's 2024 deliveries increased by 39% versus 2023, and that continued over the first two months of 2025 with a nearly 50% year-over-year rise. If margins continue to increase as volume ramps up, investors will finally see a path to profitability for Nio.

Nio also announced the expansion of a strategic partnership yesterday. The EV maker and automotive coatings specialist BASF Coatings -- a subsidiary of German chemical company BASF -- announced a letter of intent to hold "annual strategic dialogues" that focus on the exterior coatings of Nio vehicles.

Investors hope that is a sign of future efficiency and cost improvements as well as possibly adding to its product offerings. Nio's upcoming earnings and discussion on the state of its business have investors feeling optimistic today, pushing shares to 2025 highs.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $277,401 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,128 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $467,393!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Nio. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.