Why NIO Stock Still Has Further to Soar

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock has been wiped out. What’s going on there? Well, a few things are leading to this plummet.

With geopolitical tensions on the rise, the threat of Chinese stocks being delisted from U.S. markets looms large. And it’s got investors rattled enough to dump those holdings, including NIO.

And in tandem, nickel prices have skyrocketed — and we’ve seen some Covid-19 lockdowns in parts of China. The market is worried about how these things could affect the auto supply chain, not to mention price increases. And Nio stock has suffered.

I explain why some of these fears are overblown and shift some focus back to underlying fundamentals.

