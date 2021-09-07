Why Nio Stock Popped Tuesday

What happened

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) concerned investors with a recent cut in guidance due to supply chain constraints. But comments from the vice minister of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that were reported over the weekend gave shares a boost Tuesday morning. After rising as much as 3.7% early today, Nio shares were still almost 3% higher as of 11:05 a.m. EDT.

So what

At an industry conference hosted by the China Automotive Technology and Research Center, Xin Guobin said that the world's largest automotive market is expected to almost triple sales of new energy vehicles in the first eight months of 2021 compared to 2020, Reuters reported. He said sales of battery electric, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen fuel-cell EVs should hit 1.7 million through August 2021, compared to 600,000 in the same prior-year period.

Nio expects sales of its ET7 luxury electric sedan to begin in early 2022. Image source: Nio.

Now what

Xin also said overall auto sales in China should grow 10% through August to more than 16 million, compared to the comparable period last year. He added that Chinese authorities will improve recent supply issues of crucial metals.

That's good news for Nio, which just lowered its outlook for vehicle deliveries for the third quarter of 2021 due to supply chain constraints. The company has renewed a manufacturing agreement with its state-owned partner through 2024, with plans to double capacity. Nio also has three new products it plans to launch in 2022, including the ET7 luxury electric sedan.

Investors today are taking the comments from the Chinese official as good news, hoping the company will continue to grow and successfully navigate the current supply chain issues.

10 stocks we like better than Nio Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nio Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 9, 2021

Howard Smith owns shares of Nio Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Nio Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.