Why Nio Stock Popped Today

The Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was experiencing a share price surge today as investors appear to be processing some positive news from the broader EV industry and a recent announcement by the company that could help ease investor fears about its stock being potentially delisted.

The stock gained as much as 8.2% today and was up by 4.1% as of 1:31 p.m. ET.

First up, some Nio investors may be pushing the company's share price higher following the first-quarter financial results of another electric vehicle maker, Rivian Automotive.

Rivian reported better-than-expected quarterly results yesterday, with the company's loss of $1.43 per share in the quarter coming slightly ahead of analysts' average estimate of a loss of $1.44.

EV investors are eager to find any bit of positive news from other companies that could point to strength in the electric vehicle market.

EV production in China has been hurt by coronavirus-related shutdowns in the country because of the government's strict "zero-COVID" policy. And rising inflation, supply chain constraints, and fears about an economic slowdown in the U.S. have put many electric vehicle investors on edge as of late.

But Nio investors appear to be shaking off some of those concerns today, and part of that optimism may also be coming from the company's announcement two days ago that Nio confirmed that it will list its shares on Singapore's exchange, beginning on May 20.

Nio investors have been concerned about the company potentially being delisted from U.S. exchanges because some China-based companies haven't met audit requirements set by the SEC. But the latest announcement appears to have eased some of those fears.

Nio investors have been on a wild ride recently, with the share price plunging 45% over the past three months.

While today's gains are no doubt a welcome change, investors should also brace themselves for more price swings and volatility from the broader market.

With China still implementing lockdowns that could hamper vehicle production and the U.S. grappling with inflation that's still near a 40-year high, investors will have to be patient as the EV industry tries to find its footing in a difficult macroeconomic environment.

