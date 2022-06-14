Why Nio Stock Jumped 13% Today

What happened

Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock made a dramatic U-turn this morning after yesterday's plunge and has popped 13.5% as of 10:55 a.m. ET. Although the markets remain choppy, investors in the electric vehicle (EV) stock are excited about an event coming up tomorrow, June 15.

Nio will hold a product launch event tomorrow, and although the company hasn't specified what product will hold the spotlight, it should be its ES7 SUV. Nio released a teaser video of the new model today, giving a sneak peek into its camera and lidar sensor system.

It's an important event, as Nio has been postponing ES7's launch since April amid COVID-19 restrictions in China. ES7 will be Nio's sixth EV and is a mid-to-large-size five-seater SUV, between the ES6 and ES8.

That may raise concerns about market cannibalization, where the new product could eat into the demand for existing ones instead of creating fresh demand for the company. ES7, though, is smaller than ES8 and will likely be priced higher than ES6. Pricing could make all the difference here, which is why it's important to note what Nio announces tomorrow.

Note that ES6 is also Nio's lowest-priced trim and made up the bulk of its deliveries in the first quarter. Adding a more expensive model, therefore, could also help Nio bump up its average selling prices in the coming quarters, provided the new model receives a warm reception from consumers. Importantly, Nio is expected to start deliveries of ES7 crossover as early as August.

Nio's first-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but the EV maker expects its deliveries and margins to bounce back. ES7 will likely contribute to that rebound.

Nio may be facing some headwinds, but these appear to be near-term blips, and I wouldn't be surprised to see more buying coming in the growth stock. The EV maker, after all, is looking forward to a much stronger second half of the year and is working on its ambitious long-term plans that include the launch of an affordable mass-market EV by 2024. I consider Nio one of the top growth stocks to buy on any dip, and that's exactly what investors appear to be doing today.

