Why NIO Stock Is Up Today

What happened

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were rising on Tuesday, a day after shares of start-up electric-truck manufacturer Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose more than 100%, as traders sought other opportunities to ride a potential electric-vehicle boom.

As of 2 p.m. EDT, NIO's shares were up about 12.1%.

So what

There was no big news driving NIO's shares higher on Tuesday afternoon. Rather, it appeared that traders were buying NIO's stock in hopes that whatever lightning hit Nikola's stock on Monday might strike NIO's as well.

Is that a good bet? It's impossible to say. On the one hand, there are plenty of auto investors eager to find an emerging company that can duplicate the gains of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock over the last several years.

NIO's just-revamped ES8 has good range and swappable battery packs. Image source: NIO.

On the other hand, Nikola -- a company with no revenue that won't hit $1 billion in sales until at least 2023 -- seems an unlikely choice given the intense risks that surround the electric-vehicle space.

Is NIO a better bet? Well, given that NIO has vehicles in production, enjoys growing consumer awareness in the world's largest electric-vehicle market, and has secured financial backing from economic-development authorities in one of China's auto hubs, it's arguably a blue chip next to Nikola.

Now what

That doesn't mean that NIO is a strong buy on its own fundamentals, of course. While it has had some early success, its total sales are still small and its burn rate is high.

And while it hopes to capture a large share of the market for upscale electric vehicles in China, that remains a long shot. NIO will have to contend with a fast-growing list of competitors over the next couple of years, including Tesla itself, well-funded domestic rival Xpeng Motors, and global giants including Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) and General Motors (NYSE: GM), both of which have vast dealer networks in China.

Long story short: Trade carefully.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

John Rosevear owns shares of General Motors. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.