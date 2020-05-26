Why NIO Stock Is Up Sharply Today

What happened

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were up on Tuesday, on signs of strong demand for its vehicles ahead of its earnings report later this week.

As of 1:30 p.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were trading up about 13.8% from Friday's closing price.

So what

With the COVID-19 outbreak receding in China, demand seems to be strong for NIO's upscale electric vehicles -- even without dealer visits. China Daily reported that a 40-minute NIO livestream last week, in which CEO William Bin Li presented the company's vehicles in detail and answered questions, led to 320 vehicle orders, 5,288 test-drive appointments, and total sales of 150 million yuan ($21 million) by the next day.

NIO's revamped ES8 has more range and a slew of new features. Image source: NIO.

The report fed into growing investor excitement around NIO, which secured what appears to be a long-term funding deal last month. The deal, with economic-development authorities in China's Anhui province, will provide NIO with 7 billion yuan ($981 million) in new funding in exchange for a 24.1% stake and an agreement to move NIO's operations to Anhui's capital city, Hefei.

Now what

Auto investors still have some big questions related to the structure of NIO's deal with authorities in Anhui. The parties are creating a new company into which NIO will put most or all of its assets in China in exchange for a 75.9% stake. But it's not clear what will will happen to NIO's debt -- or exactly what its U.S. shareholders will own once the transaction is completed.

The good news is that more information, and (hopefully) answers to those and other questions, should be forthcoming when NIO reports its first-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 28.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.