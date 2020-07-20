Why NIO Stock Is Surging Today

What happened

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) resumed their upward charge on Monday morning. The stock declined more than 25% last week amid notes from Wall Street analysts urging investors to be cautious.

But investors appeared to have thrown those cautions to the wind on Monday morning. As of 11:15 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 10.6% from Friday's closing price.

NIO's next new model will be the ET7 sports sedan, due early next year. Image source: NIO.

So what

NIO -- the company and its shares -- has been on a tear over the last couple of months. After starting 2020 in a rough spot, perilously short on cash and reeling from the COVID-19 outbreak in China, things have turned around nicely for the plucky electric-vehicle company.

NIO addressed auto investors' liquidity concerns decisively, securing nearly $1 billion in cash from economic-development authorities in China's industrial Anhui province and an additional infusion from early investor Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY). And NIO's sales recovered nicely as the pandemic receded, resuming their growth trajectory and nearly tripling in the second quarter from a year ago.

NIO's stock surged, rising over 200% from the beginning of June through July 10. But NIO's shares sold off last week, declining more than 25%, with at least one analyst warning investors that the company's share price price had run well beyond what was justified by its fundamentals.

Was that the end of NIO's rally? Apparently not: As of late morning on Monday, last week's decline is looking more like a correction that may have passed.

Now what

After that strong second-quarter sales result, NIO investors will be looking forward to the company's second-quarter earnings report. NIO hasn't yet announced a date for that report, but it's likely to happen in the second half of August.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.