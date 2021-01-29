Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading moderately higher on Friday, following a bullish note from a Wall Street analyst and a report that the company may be preparing to sell its upscale vehicles in Europe.

After trading as much as 4% higher earlier, as of 12:15 p.m. EST, NIO's American depositary shares were up by about 1.2% from Thursday's closing price. At the time, the broad market S&P 500 index was down by 1.3%.

So what

NIO has been relatively quiet through this wild week for the U.S. markets. But in a note on Thursday, Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsaio raised his forecast for electric-vehicle sales in China to 1.7 million units this year; his earlier estimate had been for sales of 1.5 million vehicles. This led him to boost the price targets of two of China's electric-makers -- NIO's to $80 from $33, Li Auto's (NASDAQ: LI) to $49 from $26. He also initiated coverage of a third, Xpeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV), with a target of $70.

The analyst maintains overweight ratings on all three companies' stocks.

Separately, the news and commentary website Electrek, which covers the electric-vehicle industry, reported on a (favorable) test drive of NIO's midsize ES6 SUV and noted that the company is believed to be preparing to offer its vehicles in Europe. That would be a significant move: So far, all of NIO's sales have been in China.

Might NIO be preparing to sell its ES6 in Europe? Image source: NIO.

Now what

NIO is expected to report its January delivery numbers early next week. I think auto investors can anticipate that the company will set a new record, given its accelerated efforts to boost production in December. (Will it hit 10,000? That might be too much to hope for at this point, but I do expect NIO to top the 7,007 deliveries that it racked up in December.)

Beyond that, we'll look to earnings for a detailed update and outlook from CEO William Bin Li and his team. NIO hasn't yet set a date for its report, but I expect it sometime in mid-to-late February.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.