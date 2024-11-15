Why Nio Stock Is Crashing This Week

Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors haven't had a very good week. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker's American depositary shares have plunged more than 15% since the U.S. election, including a 13.4% drop this week as of midday Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The U.S. election results help explain the recent bearish move in Nio's stock. Chinese EV makers haven't made any inroads in the United States at this point, but President-Elect Donald Trump's policies push that possibility even further away. And it's unknown what potential disruptions will result from tariff policies with an incoming American president who has not traditionally been a supporter of EVs in general.

Expansion headwinds for Nio

Nio has gradually increased exports from China and into Europe in recent years. In its latest global expansion move, the company just announced a partnership to launch its business in Azerbaijan. With tariff barriers in place, the company has already been thwarted from moving into the U.S., which seems even less likely with Trump in the White House.

Robert McNally, founder of the consulting group Rapidan Energy Group in Washington, noted that preventing China from making inroads in EV and other technology sectors in the U.S. has been a focus across the aisle. Commenting on the incoming Trump Administration, he stated, "That is something where there is broad bipartisan agreement, and I think you'll see that reflected in even more intense policies."

Tariffs could also disrupt the dynamics of EV sales growth in Europe with retaliatory tariff plans that could be initiated. Nio's expansion into Europe is a key growth driver, as it works to increase production levels and sales. The company just reported its sixth straight month with over 20,000 deliveries, with October shipments totaling 20,976.

Investors may hear more about the status of Nio's business outside China and what it sees for future global growth plans when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 20.

Howard Smith has positions in Nio. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

