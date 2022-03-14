Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

What happened

Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET.

So what

Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles. First, investors are running from many Chinese stocks right now, fearing the potential delisting from U.S. exchanges. That possibility comes from the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), which became law in December 2020. It came into focus for investors last week after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) identified five U.S.-listed American depositary receipts of Chinese companies that failed to comply with the regulation.

The law says that if foreign companies don't comply with proper auditing practices for three straight years, the shares can be delisted. While Nio wasn't one of the names listed, it highlighted the potential to investors. These fears have only exacerbated recent selling in Nio shares, which are down almost 40% in just the last month.

Now what

Nio stock listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange last week in what many investors saw as a way for the company to plan for a potential delisting from U.S. exchanges. Nio hasn't said if it will apply the proper auditing procedures to avoid being targeted by the SEC, but it would have three years if it is identified by regulators as needing to do so.

More immediate concerns are also impacting shares of companies doing business in China right now, as spreading COVID-19 cases are resulting in new lockdowns in some major cities. That seems to be causing more uncertainty, which is just adding to the flurry of selling. Nio management hasn't addressed its plans to comply with the HFCAA, and that's really what investors need to watch for.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Howard Smith owns NIO Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends NIO Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.