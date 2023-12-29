Why Nio Shares Soared This Week and Could Keep Rising

Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been on a roll over the past month. The American depositary shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker continued that run this week with double-digit gains.

As of early Friday, the shares are 12% higher than last week's closing price, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Some news from the company contributed to that but so did more general tailwinds. In fact, the strength of the EV market in China has contributed to a more than 30% gain in Nio stock over the last month.

Nio Day 2023

Nio held its annual Nio Day event last weekend, and the 2023 presentation impressed investors. The company showed that it wants to continue to expand its market share as it introduced its new "executive flagship" ET9 sedan. With an expected price tag of about $112,000, the ET9 will vault Nio into the ultra-luxury market for the first time when it begins sales in 2025.

It also highlights Nio's in-house technology that it plans to use across its vehicle lineup. But Nio isn't yet profitable, so it needs capital to continue developing technologies and new vehicles. That's where more good news came for the company this week.

Competing in a growing market

Nio announced it closed on a $2.2 billion equity investment from Abu Dhabi-based investor CYVN Holdings. CYVN has previously invested in Nio and now holds about a 20% equity stake in the EV maker. Commenting on the investment, Nio CEO William Li stated, "With the enhanced balance sheet, Nio is well prepared to sharpen brand positioning, bolster sales and service capabilities, and make long-term investment in core technologies to navigate the intensifying competitive landscape."

Competition is heating up in China because EV demand remains strong there. According to early data from research firm GlobalData, almost 27% of vehicles sold in China in the third quarter were EVs. That compares to about 8% in the U.S.

Investors see a firmed-up balance sheet and expanding vehicle lineup as good signs. As mentioned, Nio isn't profitable yet, but there are signs that it will eventually get there. That helps explain the recent surge in Nio shares and why there could be more to come.

Howard Smith has positions in Nio. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.