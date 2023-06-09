Why Nio Shares Jumped After Earnings

What happened

Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported yet another loss in its first-quarter report, but the stock is popping today anyway. Nio shares jumped as much as 12.3% Friday morning, but gave up much of those gains. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were only higher by 1.5%.

So what

While vehicle deliveries in the first quarter rose increased 20.5% year over year, they decreased by 22% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2022. But that information was already known from the company's delivery update released on April 1. Investors had sold that news, with the stock declining by more than 25% since that day.

The new financial information coming from the quarterly earnings report also wasn't great news, but the bottom line was better than analysts expected. Nio reported an adjusted net loss of $0.35 per share on revenue of nearly $1.6 billion. Wall Street analysts expected a net loss of $0.39 per share from sales of $1.7 billion. Total revenue increased 7.7% compared to the prior-year period.

With the stock already having dropped since first-quarter vehicle sales data was reported, investors initially cheered the annual revenue growth. But that positive sentiment didn't last.

Now what

That reversal was probably due to the fact that Nio's gross profit margin dropped all the way to 1.5% from 14.6% in the first quarter of 2022. While demand for EVs in China and Europe remains strong, Nio is struggling with higher labor and materials costs.

And things are getting worse in the current quarter. With two months of the period already in the books, Nio estimated that both vehicle deliveries and total revenue will be lower compared to the same period in 2022. That's not what investors in growth stocks want to see and helps explain why the stock couldn't hold its strong gains from earlier today.

10 stocks we like better than Nio

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2023

Howard Smith has positions in Nio. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.