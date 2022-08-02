Why Nio Shares Dropped Then Recovered Today

What happened

Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped yesterday after the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker reported its July delivery numbers. But those gains reversed this morning after reports that one of its rivals may be teaming up with a well-known company to advance its autonomous driving technology. Nio shares dropped almost 3% on that news. But the stock subsequently recovered and was up 0.7% as of 2:50 p.m. ET.

So what

This morning's drop came after CNBC reported that Nio rival XPeng was teaming up with e-commerce giant Alibaba to advance technology for self-driving vehicles. The report said the two Chinese companies plan to open a computing center to develop and train software for driverless cars. XPeng will use technology from Alibaba's cloud segment for the project.

Now what

The report comes just one day after XPeng reported delivering more EVs than Nio in July. While Nio may be a more well-known name in the Chinese market, XPeng now has cumulatively delivered nearly 220,000 EVs. That is quickly approaching the almost 228,000 Nio has shipped since delivering its first EV in June 2018. XPeng didn't ship its first vehicle until about six months later.

XPeng has partially closed that gap by more than doubling its vehicle deliveries so far in 2022. Nio has increased its EV deliveries by just 22% year over year through July 31. But China remains the largest global automotive market. While XPeng may be a strong competitor to Nio, investors likely realize that there is room for more than one winner in China's EV market.

10 stocks we like better than Nio Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nio Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Howard Smith has positions in Nio Inc. and XPeng Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.