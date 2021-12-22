Why Nio Shares Dropped Again Today

What happened

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) held its annual Nio Day event last weekend where it unveiled its latest new electric sedan. Though customers appear to be eager to purchase one, Nio stock's continued decline has resulted in a 22% drop in the stock's value over the past month. Today, shares dropped almost another 3% before recovering some of that loss. As of 1:40 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares (ADS) were still down about 1.2%.

So what

Nio hasn't put out any company-specific news today, but it introduced its new ET5 electric sedan last weekend, which it hopes will compete with Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3. With Tesla CEO Elon Musk making news again today, it may be that investors are shunning Nio shares for Tesla stock. But Nio has more than just the ET5 in its plans to expand from here.

Nio plans to begin delivering its new ET5 sedan in September 2022. Image source: Nio.

Now what

Nio has increased its electric car deliveries by 120.4% through November 2021 versus the comparable year-ago period. But the best may still be yet to come. In addition to its new luxury ET7 sedan that will begin shipping in March 2022, the new ET5 is also expected to start deliveries in September 2022.

The ET5 will be available with Nio's largest battery that will provide a range of up to about 620 miles on a single charge. And Nio CEO William Li told local media that the ET5, which was officially unveiled Saturday, has already become the most pre-ordered Nio model ever. That is according to CnEVPost, an industry news service focused on the Chinese EV sector.

Nio also plans to move beyond China in 2022. It already sells its vehicles in Norway and expects to be doing business in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark in 2022. The company says it will have a presence in over 25 countries by 2025. While investors have been driving shares lower recently, the company hopes its future growth and expansion efforts will eventually reverse that trend.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Howard Smith owns NIO Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends NIO Inc. and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.